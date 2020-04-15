Funding available for Sauk Prairie residents in need
Funding available for Sauk Prairie residents in need

The Village of Prairie du Sac Utilities urges electric customers concerned about being able to pay bills to apply for Energy Assistance. Funding is available to help income-qualified residential customers pay their electric bills, including those whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In Wisconsin, energy assistance eligibility requirements were adjusted to more efficiently assist families impacted by COVID-19 and are now based on the household’s previous month of income, rather than the former requirement of the previous three-month’s income. Energy Assistance provides bill pay support for heating costs, electric costs, and energy crises.

For more information and applications, call 608-356-8887, or visit homeenergyplus.wi.gov.

