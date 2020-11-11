Funding available for veteran home repairs

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area has received funding to allow the organization to expand their home repair program for area veterans.

The locally-operated affiliate has been awarded a grant through Habitat International to perform physical modifications to homes of disabled veterans in order to increase accessibility or address urgent repair needs. The nonprofit’s goal is to make the homes safe, livable, and comfortable for the veterans, their families, and their caregivers.

“The Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Program provides us with a really unique opportunity to reach more veterans in the Wisconsin River Area,” said Morgan Pfaff, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve those who served our country, especially those who have made so many sacrifices for our well-being. The veterans in our area hear the call to community service and often help us out, so this grant offers a valuable way to say thank you to many veterans.”

The program, serving Columbia, Iowa, and Sauk counties, is open to applications for the expanded program, and information can be found at hfhwisconsinriver.org or call 608-448-2888. Habitat aims to complete 10 projects more substantive than a typical repair for veterans using the grant reward.