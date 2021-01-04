Funding available for veteran home repairs

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area has received funding to allow the organization to expand its home repair program for area veterans.

The locally-operated affiliate has been awarded a $50,000 Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot grant through Habitat International to perform physical modifications to homes of disabled veterans in order to increase accessibility or address urgent repair needs. The nonprofit’s goal is to make the homes safe, livable, and comfortable for the veterans, their families, and their caregivers.

“The Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Program provides us with a really unique opportunity to reach more veterans in the Wisconsin River Area,” said Morgan Pfaff, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area. “A lot of the time, we see older populations living in older homes. These homes often need some extra upkeep that is difficult for a single family to manage on their own—that’s where Habitat comes in.”