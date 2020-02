Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A benefit for Jennifer Gray-Peterson will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Portage VFW Post 1707, 215 Collins St., Portage. The fundraiser will help her to pay bills and medical expenses as she undergoes brain surgery.

There will be raffles including a meat raffle and food available for purchase by Jose’s Mexican Restaurant. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. She will receive all proceeds from food sales.