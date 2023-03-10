The Al. Ringling Brewery, 623 Broadway, Baraboo, and Baraboo Steampunk will host Give Back Sunday all day with The Lucky Leprechaun Raffle at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Live music by Chad Canfield and Brian Grimm of Vardo. Open to the public with proceeds benefiting the Baraboo School District’s art and music programs.
Fundraiser for art, music programs set
