FUNDRAISER NETS $7K FOR ENGELHARDT FAMILY

The family, from left, Kiley Ann Engelhardt, mom Jenny Olson Engelhardt, dad Dave Engelhardt, and brother Logan Engelhardt, of Fall River.

 FALL RIVER VFW

FALL RIVER — The Fall River VFW/Thrivent Action team presents the family of Kiley Ann Engelhardt with a $7,000 donation, proceeds from its Sept. 15 brat and burger fry fundraiser.

Kiley, 9-months-old, was diagnosed with a genetic heart defect called DiGeorge Syndrome and will have open heart surgery in October. Her brother had open heart surgery last fall.

If interested in donating, checks may be sent directly to Jenny Olson, 138 South St., Fall River, WI 53932 or to the Fall River VFW, 107 Community Drive, Fall River, WI 53932. 

