The Portage Service Club Association, the Northshore Restaurant and BonBon and Bordeaux will partner to create a gourmet dinner and wine pairing at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Klay Vehring of Edward Jones will supply the meat and Edgewater Home and Garden will provide fall décor. All proceeds go towards the Pauquette Park Pavilion project.
Dinner is a four-course gourmet pork-based menu with a different wine paired with each course. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are $75, available at the Portage Chamber of Commerce, 104 W. Cook St., Portage.
Additional donations may be made directly to the Portage Service Club Association, P.O. Box 1, Portage, WI 53901.
