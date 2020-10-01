Fundraisers planned for injured Dodgeland student

JUNEAU — Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly, 100 S. Western Ave., Juneau, will host a fundraiser for Ava Finger of Clyman, and freshman at Dodgeland High School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 in the parking lot. Finger was injured in a biking accident in Wyoming and all proceeds from these fundraisers will go toward medical bills.