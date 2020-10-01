 Skip to main content
Fundraisers planned for injured Dodgeland student
JUNEAU — Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly, 100 S. Western Ave., Juneau, will host a fundraiser for Ava Finger of Clyman, and freshman at Dodgeland High School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 in the parking lot. Finger was injured in a biking accident in Wyoming and all proceeds from these fundraisers will go toward medical bills.

The Brew Pub Pizza Wagon will serve Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza pizza and Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly will offer chips and soda. Price of $5 includes a super slice of pizza, chips and soda.

Other fundraisers at the store include:

  • Oct. 17: ACL WI Regional Cornhole Bean Bag
  • Oct. 25-31: Silent auction in store lobby
  • Cook-out in the deli, Oct. 12-31
    • Barbecue pulled chicken or pork sandwiches, $3; meal deal $4 with chips and soda on bakery Kaiser roll.
    • Fresh hamburgers or cheeseburgers, $3; meal deal $4 with chips and soda on fresh hamburger buns.
    • Shredded hot beef sandwiches, $3; meal deal $4 with chips and soda on bakery Kaiser roll.
    • Certified Angus beef rib-eye steak sandwich, $5; meal deal $6 with chips and soda on bakery Kaiser roll.

The store will also offer round-up/donations at the registers.

