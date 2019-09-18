Friends of the MacKenzie Center will host a fundraising banquet with social hour and raffles at 5 p.m., followed by buffet style dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at MacKenzie Center Main Lodge, W7303 Highway CS, Poynette.
There will be door prizes, raffle tables with firearms, archery, bucket raffle, cash.
Tickets are $55 each and will not be sold at the door. Banquet seating is limited; reserve a spot by Oct. 18 at friendsofmackenzie.org or call 608-358-1708.
Profits stay in Poynette to support the renovation of the Wildlife Exhibit.
