Funmaker earns $10K scholarship

The Mark K. Ulmer Memorial Native American Scholarship Foundation awarded Bryson Funmaker, a senior at Wisconsin Dells High School, with a $10,000 scholarship. The award was made when the All West Native American Basketball Tournament normally played in Denver, Colorado which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus.
Funmaker carried a GPA of 3.7 over his high school career, and has been active in athletics, school and community affairs. He plans a career in athletic training/exercise science and will attend the University of Kansas.
