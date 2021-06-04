Gaines & Wagoner perform at River Arts

The duo of Gaines & Wagoner return to perform at 7 p.m. on June 26 at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, as part of the new outdoor concert series.

Based in Madison, the award-winning husband and wife duo of Mary Gaines, cello, guitar, bass, vocals, and Chris Wagoner, violin, mandolins, lapsteel, ukulele, guitar, accordion, vocals, play an eclectic mix of Americana—original and classic tunes ranging from folk to jazz, bluegrass to blues, honky-tonk and a little singer-songwriter on the side.

Al Fresco House Concerts are held outside next to River Arts with a maximum of 60 guests. Beverages available for purchase. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/gaines or call 608-643-5215.