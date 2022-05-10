GALAXY STARS HEADING TO NATIONALS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Galaxy Stars dance teams, hosted by Dance Now! Studios LLC, will head to Inferno Midwest Nationals Dance Competition on June 21-26 in Wisconsin Dells. The group teams, soloists and duos danced at four regional competitions this season, the last of which earned them a spot at Nationals. Dancers from across the Midwest will meet head to head on the stage for a chance to bring home a National title. Team members will also take master classes from nationally recognized professional dancers and choreographers to further develop their technique and stage presence. For more information, visit dancenowstudios.com.

