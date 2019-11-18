Galley donates banners to skate park

On Nov. 14, Fred Galley owner of Galley Studio in Portage, left, presented Kyle Little, president of the Portage Family Skate Park Project, with two new full size banners, valued at $300, to help get the word out about donating to Phase 2 of the park. Phase 2 is $15,000 short of its goal; all donations double up to $25,000 due to the June and Edward Lenz Charitable Trust.
