 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GANSER NAMED JANUARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH

  • 0
GANSER NAMED JANUARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Alexa Ganser, daughter of Ginger and Allan Ganser, named the January Sauk Prairie Optimist Student of the Month on Jan. 4. She is involved in National Honor Society, Key Club, the Academic Career Planning Council, Sources of Strength, and softball and plans to pursue a degree in kinesiology or genetics in college. From left, Shane Been, SP High School; Alexa and her mother Ginger Ganser; Vicki Gullickson, SP Optimist.

 ELLEN PAUL

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hankel awarded $500 scholarship

Hankel awarded $500 scholarship

On Jan. 9, the Endeavor Volunteer Fire Department Inc presented Kimberly Hankel with the 2022 Larry Millard Memorial Scholarship award for $500.

PETS OF WEEK: Wren and Cimmaron

PETS OF WEEK: Wren and Cimmaron

Wren (left) is a 7-year-old Labrador/retriever mix. She’s a bit shy but that can be expected because she’s a breeder release and all she’s don…

Tribute band to perform

Tribute band to perform

The Four C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturd…

PETS OF WEEK: Stella and Orange

PETS OF WEEK: Stella and Orange

Stella is a 5-year-old lab mix who came in because her owner moved and was not able to take her. Stella is a chunk and could benefit from an a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News