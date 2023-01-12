GANSER NAMED JANUARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Alexa Ganser, daughter of Ginger and Allan Ganser, named the January Sauk Prairie Optimist Student of the Month on Jan. 4. She is involved in National Honor Society, Key Club, the Academic Career Planning Council, Sources of Strength, and softball and plans to pursue a degree in kinesiology or genetics in college. From left, Shane Been, SP High School; Alexa and her mother Ginger Ganser; Vicki Gullickson, SP Optimist.