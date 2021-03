The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club named Maddie Ganshert its Sauk Prairie High School March Student of the Month during its March 17 meeting. Her parents are Amanda Ganshert and Ryan Keith and Paul Ganshert and Kathleen Ganshert.

She is a four-year member of the SPHS show choirs and a section leader. She is a National Honor Society member and plans to attend college where she will major in biology with a minor in Spanish.