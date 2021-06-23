 Skip to main content
Ganther earns real estate award
Ganther earns real estate award

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized Karin Ganther of Century 21 Affiliated Mauston with the Century 21 Quality Service Producer award, according to a June 22 release.

This national award is presented annually to those Century 21 affiliates who have a customer satisfaction index above 90%.

"The Quality Service Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Karin’s dedication to continuously exceeding the service expectations of her clients," said David Vander Schaaf, team leader of Century 21 Affiliated Mauston.

