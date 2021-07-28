 Skip to main content
Garbage cart pickup Friday
Town of Beaver Dam residents can place their old Advanced Disposal garbage carts out for garbage pickup Friday and leave them out for pickup the following week. For more information, call the clerk at 920-887-0791 ext.13.

