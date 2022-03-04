 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garden club meets Tuesday

  •

The Baraboo Buds Garden Club will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 12/14 at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.

The club is for gardeners of all experience levels in the Baraboo area. Share veggie victories, fruit frustrations, ornamental observations and great gardening ideas.

Register by completing the one-time registration form at csmpl.org/baraboo-buds-garden-club-6 or call the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library at 608-356-6166 to receive meeting updates and newsletters.

