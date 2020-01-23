Gardeners host annual fruit tree sale
The Marquette County Master Gardener volunteers will host its annual fruit tree sale.

A variety of fruit trees, asparagus, strawberries and blueberries and fruit trees on dwarf rootstocks will be offered. Trees sold are bare root, 4-6-feet tall depending on the cultivar with trunk diameters of ½-5/8-inches, most will be well branched depending on the cultivar. Call for more information on the specific rootstocks.

Order forms can be printed from the Wisconsin Master Gardener website at https://fyi.uwex.edu/mgvmarquette or picked up at the UW Extension office at 480 Underwood Ave., Montello, or in the mail if ordered previously. Order forms must be mailed with payment to Jessie Larson, N3531 W. Tomahawk Trail, Montello, WI 53949, made payable to TSMGV.

Order early as supplies are limited and will be filled in the order they are received.

Trees may be picked up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Marquette County Fairgrounds, 757 W. Main St., Westfield. For more information, call Keith Vander Velde at 608-697-3422 or Scott Steinberg at 541-921-5806.

