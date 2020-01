Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Marquette County Master Gardeners will host a free Springy Wreath class from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Westfield Village Hall, 124 E. Third St., Westfield. Registration is required, call Mary Jane Cass at 608-296-1976 to register and obtain a supply list.