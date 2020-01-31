Gardens sought for garden walk
Gardens sought for garden walk

The Marquette County Master Gardeners seek fellow gardeners in the Montello area to host the annual 2020 Marquette County Master Gardeners Garden Walk. Consider showcasing personal gardening ideas, annual and perennial plants, sun and shade plants, water features, garden art and statutes, orchard or vegetable patch. The self-guided tours will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020. For more information on the Master Gardener Program, visit https://fyi.uwex.edu/mgvmarquette.

