Gathering Source updates hours

JUNEAU — The Gathering Source, W7115 Highway 16-60, Juneau, will change food pantry hours to 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, discontinuing Tuesday hours, effective Oct. 1. Curbside pick-up will continue until further notice as a safety measure to our volunteers and patrons. The use of personal bags and containers for food items are temporarily discontinued.