Gathering Source updates hours

JUNEAU — The Gathering Source, W7115 Highway 16-60, Juneau, will change food pantry hours to 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, discontinuing Tuesday hours, effective Oct. 1. Curbside pick-up will continue until further notice as a safety measure to our volunteers and patrons. The use of personal bags and containers for food items are temporarily discontinued.
Pre-register at thegatheringsource.org. Bring photo ID, proof of address to first visit and notify staff about registration status. The service area includes Clyman, 53016; Hustisford, 53034; Juneau, 53039; Lowell, 53557; and Reeseville, 53579.
For more information, call 920-927-1702. If interested in volunteering, an application is available online.