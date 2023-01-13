 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gay joins Juneau Clinic as primary care provider

WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center welcomes Kristine Gay, advanced practice nurse prescriber, to its Juneau Clinic, 334 Western Ave., as a primary care and family medicine provider. She is available to see patients of all ages and offers preventative care services, treatment for acute and chronic illness, and performs annual wellness exams, sports physicals, and DOT medical exams.

She brings more than 12 years of health care experience and is board certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners for family practice. She is familiar with the area having grown up in Dodge County and having graduated from Columbus High School.

The Juneau Clinic also will offer expanded hours with early morning and evening appointments available.

To schedule an appointment, call 920-386-0290. For more information, visit watertownregional.com/locations/juneau-clinic.

Kristine Gay

Gay
