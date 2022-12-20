 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GED/HSED classes offered at Madison College

Madison College Reedsburg and Portage campuses will hold in-person GED/HSED First Step Intake sessions on Jan. 9, 2023.

The intent is to provide a user-friendly, in-person option for first-step onboarding of students. The sessions will include an overview of GED/HSED pathways, creation of Madison College accounts, and scheduling of next steps. Students will need a personal email account to create their Madison College account.

Students should register ahead of time for either a 9-11 a.m. or 5-7 p.m. session at either campus, Reedsburg or Portage. For more information, 608-243-4199 or email hscc@madisoncollege.edu.

