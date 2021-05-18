Gehin selected as an Outstanding Sophomore

The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association scholarship committee narrowed its search for the top 10 Outstanding Sophomores through a rigorous prescreening process focused on academic achievement, campus involvement/leadership, community service and relevant experience. Ten final recipients were selected based on interview performance and awards were presented on April 9 at the WALSAA Virtual Awards Ceremony.
Locally, Ryan Gehin of Baraboo, was selected for dairy science.
For more information, visit walsaa.org/walsaa-scholarships.