 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gehin selected as an Outstanding Sophomore
0 comments

Gehin selected as an Outstanding Sophomore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association scholarship committee narrowed its search for the top 10 Outstanding Sophomores through a rigorous prescreening process focused on academic achievement, campus involvement/leadership, community service and relevant experience. Ten final recipients were selected based on interview performance and awards were presented on April 9 at the WALSAA Virtual Awards Ceremony.

Locally, Ryan Gehin of Baraboo, was selected for dairy science.

For more information, visit walsaa.org/walsaa-scholarships.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dahl earns academic award
Community

Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is bas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News