Gehle awarded $10K aviation scholarship

Mya Gehle of Necedah, has received a full-scholarship for flight training from the EAA Chapter 931 of Friendship and the Ray Aviation Scholarship program administered by the Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh. The scholarship was presented at the Wisconsin Flying Hamburger Social held June 9 at Adams County Airport.

The Ray Aviation Scholarship program provides up to $10,000 scholarships to young people who are seeking to learn to fly. Local EAA chapters are responsible for identifying youth for the scholarship program and mentoring them through flight training. The Ray Foundation is furthering the legacy of James C. Ray, an EAA lifetime member who was dedicated to aviation and youth education.

Gehle will train at Take Flight Aviation based at Mauston/New Lisbon Union Airport. The scholarship is designed to support a flight student through written and practical segments of flight training that are part of successful FAA pilot certification.

EAA Chapter 931 meets on the second Friday of the month at the Adams County Airport. For more information, visit chapters.eaa.org/eaa931 or email eaachapter931@gmail.com.