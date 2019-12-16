Gehring earns certification

Melissa Gehring, associate principal-activities & athletics at Beaver Dam High School, has been recognized by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association as a certified master athletic administrator, according to a Dec. 12 press release.

To earn this distinction, she demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and ongoing professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included an evaluation of her educational background, experience, NIAAA leadership courses, professional contributions and a practical written or oral presentation project.

“Melissa is committed to learning and excellence. She has continued to cultivate her growth as a leader in order to best serve the students, staff, coaches, and advisors in her care. This distinction only adds to the wonderful example she continues to set in Beaver Dam.” said Mark DiStefano Beaver Dam Unified School District superintendent.