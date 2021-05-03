Gehring earns recognition

Melissa Gehring, associate principal of activities and athletics for Beaver Dam High School has been recognized as the Wisconsin Athletic Director's Association District 6, Athletic Director of the Year, according to an April 29 press release.

"Melissa currently serves as the District 6 Gender Representative. Melissa has assumed the role of LTI - Leadership Training Institute - coordinator in Wisconsin over the past two years. Her leadership in this area is greatly appreciated across the state. Prior to assuming the role of coordinator, Melissa had been heavily involved in the LTI program in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has one of the best LTI programs in the nation due in part to the efforts of Melissa. Congratulations to Melissa!" said Eric Plitzuweit, Burlington High School athletic director, District 6 Representative, WIAA Sports Advisory.