Genealogy program offered

You have free articles remaining.
FOX LAKE — The Fox Lake Historical Society presents “Second Saturday Programs” beginning Feb. 8 at the Community Congregational Museum, 206 College Ave., Fox Lake.
Anita Streich and Sherry Helmer will host a program on genealogy to help search family history at 6:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages to follow. This is a free program open to all. The programs run through May to include cavalry movements at Gettysburg, the history of Boy Scouts of America and in Fox Lake, and the legacy of Andrew Frank.