Sauk County’s charities and nonprofits will raise funds and bring awareness to their causes at the Generosity Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds, 700 Washington Ave., Baraboo.
There will be games, music, balloons, bouncy house, food and drink vendors, craft vendors, a car raffle and dancing to the Wisconsin Dells High School Jazz Ensemble in the morning and Marcy and the Highlights in the afternoon.
Most vendors can only accept cash. No carry-ins allowed.
Free parking in the fairgrounds off Lincoln Street. Admission is one item per person to help the Back to School Backpack Projects with school supplies, or local food pantries with a donation of peanut butter, jelly or canned good.
For more information, email boogenerosityfair@gmail.com or visit Baraboo Generosity Fair on Facebook.
