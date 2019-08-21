Tomah Memorial speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, will be the featured speaker at the Parkinson’s Support Group meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in the lower level meeting room at Tomah Memorial Hospital, 321 Butts Ave.
Gerke will discuss Parkinson’s related health concerns including swallowing, drooling and choking. Tomah Memorial’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
For more information, call 608-374-6602 or 608-374-6617, or email janderson@tomahhospital.org.
