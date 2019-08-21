Jim Gerlach, will retire from LaRowe Gerlach firm on Aug. 31. The law firm and clients have benefited from his competence, dedication and ethics since 1976. He represented families, businesses and local governments with the same mindset; every client was treated fairly, professionally and compassionately.
He didn’t just join social and civic clubs but he helped lead them. Several generations of youth athletes, including soccer, hockey and baseball, benefited from his tireless efforts. He makes sure the Reedsburg Country Club provides top notch golf and social amenities.
