Germantown Sanitary District 2 holds virtual meeting
Germantown Sanitary District 2 holds virtual meeting

Town of Germantown Sanitary District 2 will be hold a virtual meeting at 8:30 a.m. May 9 via Zoom. To attend, email obsanitation2@outlook.com to receive meeting information.

