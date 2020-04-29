Germantown Sanitary District 2 holds virtual meeting

Town of Germantown Sanitary District 2 will be hold a virtual meeting at 8:30 a.m. May 9 via Zoom. To attend, email obsanitation2@outlook.com to receive meeting information.
