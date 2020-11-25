Get questions answered through Reedsburg Public Library’s Research Resources

Consumer Reports, discussed in detail last week, gives product reviews for thousands of brands, in the same manner as the printed magazine of the same title.

If you have a medical question, Consumer Health Complete is a great source that provides reliable information, from basic definitions to in depth studies, about medical conditions and prescriptions.

For students with a college prep test on the horizon, Learning Express Library provides practice tests for the ACT, SAT, GED, and others. Create a username and password to enter the site.

If you have missed an issue of the Reedsburg Independent or the Reedsburg Times Press, (Newspaper) Archive of Wisconsin Newspapers gives the full text of Wisconsin newspapers from 2005 to 90 days ago.

Another overlooked resource is TeachingBooks.net. Full text and video resources for exploring children's and young adult books and their authors are available here for both students and teachers.

The last reference, WorldCat, lists library materials and their locations worldwide. If you cannot find an item in LINKcat, check WorldCat and contact Reedsburg Public Library to order the item for you.

The above-mentioned resources are just a sampling of the online information available to you free through Reedsburg Public Library. For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.