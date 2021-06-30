 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Giants in the Sky’ cast named
0 Comments

‘Giants in the Sky’ cast named

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tell-A-Tale Theater, grades six to eight, present the musical "Giants in the Sky" from July 21-24 at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. The story explores the world of giants who live above the clouds and one curious giant who wonders what life is like on Earth as she, and a friend, sneak down to find out.

The show will be performed "live" at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre and tickets are available at bdact.org, $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. The show director is Judy Pearce, the vocal director and choreographer is Jessica Lefeber, and the producer is Jen Steiner.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Churches host chicken dinner

Black Hawk Bethlehem and Denzer United Methodist churches will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News