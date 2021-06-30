‘Giants in the Sky’ cast named

Tell-A-Tale Theater, grades six to eight, present the musical "Giants in the Sky" from July 21-24 at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. The story explores the world of giants who live above the clouds and one curious giant who wonders what life is like on Earth as she, and a friend, sneak down to find out.
The show will be performed "live" at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre and tickets are available at bdact.org, $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. The show director is Judy Pearce, the vocal director and choreographer is Jessica Lefeber, and the producer is Jen Steiner.