Giese chosen for Distinguished Alumni Award

Lindsey Giese, Sauk Prairie 2003 graduate, has been chosen to receive Viterbo University’s Distinguished Alumni Award in Professional Development. Distinguished alumni are people who display Viterbo’s core values of contemplation, hospitality, integrity, stewardship, and service. Specifically, this award recognizes significant and broad accomplishments in one’s professional career.

A double major, Giese received a bachelor of fine arts in music theater and arts administration and graduated summa cum laude in 2007. For several years after graduating, she worked as the lead singer for Holland America and Celebrity Cruise Lines.

In 2012, Giese moved back to Wisconsin and became the executive director for River Arts Inc., a multi-faceted arts, theater, and outreach organization that serves Sauk County. In this position, she helps present a performing arts series, house concert series, manages a retail art gallery supporting local artists, curates art exhibits, hosts art openings, art classes, an art fair, and more.

More recently, her work has expanded to administer and manage public art on the Great Sauk State Trail, including design of amenities such as mile markers and benches as well as helping create content for the interpretive signs.