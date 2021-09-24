Giese chosen for Distinguished Alumni Award

Lindsey Giese, Sauk Prairie 2003 graduate, has been chosen to receive Viterbo University’s Distinguished Alumni Award in Professional Development. Distinguished alumni are people who display Viterbo’s core values of contemplation, hospitality, integrity, stewardship, and service. Specifically, this award recognizes significant and broad accomplishments in one’s professional career.
A double major, Giese received a bachelor of fine arts in music theater and arts administration and graduated summa cum laude in 2007. For several years after graduating, she worked as the lead singer for Holland America and Celebrity Cruise Lines.
In 2012, Giese moved back to Wisconsin and became the executive director for River Arts Inc., a multi-faceted arts, theater, and outreach organization that serves Sauk County. In this position, she helps present a performing arts series, house concert series, manages a retail art gallery supporting local artists, curates art exhibits, hosts art openings, art classes, an art fair, and more.
More recently, her work has expanded to administer and manage public art on the Great Sauk State Trail, including design of amenities such as mile markers and benches as well as helping create content for the interpretive signs.
She serves on the board for the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Network for Charitable Giving, and Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail, is a member of several steering committees for Sauk County and is active in the Wisconsin Presenters Network and Wisconsin Arts Board.
Giese continues to sing in various cabaret style performances through River Arts Inc., with the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild, and as the lead singer for Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks, a revue show that tours the Midwest.
“I feel like my life has come full circle,” Giese said. “I’m using both of my degrees. I’m using my education to better and serve my community. I have a dream job that allows me to expand, get creative, and continue to push myself. This award has caused me to reflect on the work I’ve done, and I’m both humbled and grateful.”
Giese will be presented with this award at Viterbo University’s alumni weekend on Oct. 8 in La Crosse.