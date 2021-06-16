Gilbertson joins bank

Molly Gilbertson has joined the staff of National Exchange Bank & Trust as the operations manager at the Beaver Dam office, according to a June 16 press release. In her role, Gilbertson will manage deposit operations, supervise employees to ensure exceptional customer experience and build consumer and business relationships in the Beaver Dam area.
Gilbertson grew up in New London where she attended New London Senior High School then she attended University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in sociology. Gilbertson now resides in Waupun.
For more information, visit nebat.com.