Girl Scouts visit with seniors
0 comments

Girl Scouts visit with seniors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girl Scouts visit with seniors

The American Heritage Girls Troop 2517 of Baraboo played bingo with Meadow Ridge Senior Living residents on Jan. 8. They played and shared stories and laughs together. Pictured, from front left, Molly Holiday, Helen Wick, Millie Peterson, and Emma Wells.

 ELDERSPAN/Contributed

Girl Scouts visit with seniors

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News