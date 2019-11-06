Girls in grades K-12 and their families can attend a free “Discover Girl Scouts” night from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Weston Schools, E2511 County Highway S, Cazenovia.
Girls interested in learning more about the organization can participate in a hands-on STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, activity. Families will learn more about the Girl Scout experience, how troops are formed and what to expect in the first year.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls and adults who are prepared to complete their membership registration can do so at the event. Financial assistance and fee waivers are available for membership costs and camp opportunities for families that qualify for the federal free and reduced-price meals program.
Families that cannot attend the event can still sign up their girl for Girl Scouts by calling 800-236-2710, or email info@gsbadgerland.org, or visit gsbadgerland.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)