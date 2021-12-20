Giving Tree delivers 75 children’s gifts

Lynxx Networks, of Camp Douglas, completed its 13th annual Giving Tree event on Dec. 15 fulfilling more than 75 children’s gift wishes. New Lisbon Elementary School, Camp Douglas Elementary School and Oakdale Elementary School collaborated with Lynxx for the children ranged in age from 4-months-old to 17-years-old.

The event originated as a leadership project created by Lynxx employee, Karla Krause, when she participated in the Juneau County Advanced Leadership Program. The Giving Tree demonstrated how individuals, businesses and organizations can help families in Juneau and Monroe counties.