Giving Tree fulfills wishes of 61 children, helps 24 families

On Dec. 16, LYNXX Networks completed its 14th annual Giving Tree event where more than 61 children’s gift wishes were fulfilled and 24 families were assisted with food and clothing. The children ranged in age from 4 months to 17 years old. New Lisbon Elementary School, Camp Douglas Elementary School and Oakdale Elementary School collaborated with LYNXX.

The event originated as a leadership project created by Lynxx employee, Karla Krause, when she participated in the Juneau County Advanced Leadership Program. The Giving Tree demonstrated how individuals, businesses and organizations can help families in Juneau and Monroe counties.

Along with Krause, LYNXX employees Tom Lowe and Kayla Giraud delivered gifts to the schools.