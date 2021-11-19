Giving Tuesday event features nonprofits

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce will launch a new Giving Tuesday event to showcase nonprofit members.

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin with a $1,500 grant from the Network for Charitable Giving, this event will give local nonprofits an opportunity to network with potential donors and volunteers. The chamber’s goal is to highlight its nearly 50 nonprofit members and give them an opportunity to promote their crucial work to the greater community.

The event will be held from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, 323 Water St, Baraboo. There will be door prizes contributed by participating nonprofits, including $50 in Chamber Bucks. Light refreshments served.

If the event reaches its attendance goal of 500 people, the Ho-Chunk Gaming Fund at the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin will offer a $500 grant to one of the nonprofit exhibitors, with the winner selected by random drawing at the event.

For more information, call 608-356-8333.