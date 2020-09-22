 Skip to main content
Glass painting class offered
Cherry blossom stencil on wine glass offered as part of the Crafts & Drafts glass painting class.

 RIVER ARTS Contributed

River Arts Inc will host a “Paint Your Own Wine or Beer Glass” workshop from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Crafts & Drafts is a series of monthly classes based around the “wine and paint night” concept.

The instructor will provide step by step tips and techniques to create a unique wine or beer glass. Choose from a wide variety of paints, paint markers, and glass styles. Use the stencils provided or do it freehand.

Beverages will not be provided as masks will be required for all participants.

For more information, visit riverartsinc.org or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

