Glass painting class offered

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

River Arts Inc will host a “Paint Your Own Wine or Beer Glass” workshop from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Crafts & Drafts is a series of monthly classes based around the “wine and paint night” concept.

The instructor will provide step by step tips and techniques to create a unique wine or beer glass. Choose from a wide variety of paints, paint markers, and glass styles. Use the stencils provided or do it freehand.

Beverages will not be provided as masks will be required for all participants.

For more information, visit riverartsinc.org or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.