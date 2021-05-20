Glewen named American Legion Vet of the Year

Glewen, 91, was born in Alto, graduated from Waupun High School, and was drafted into the Army in 1951 during the early phase of the Korean War. After receiving basic training, he was sent to the 4th Medical Field Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany, and trained as a laboratory technician. He then served duties at the Army commanded Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany, located near the French border. Following his honorable discharge after two years of military service, he became a school teacher in Dunbar, Iowa, where he taught various subjects and also coached basketball. Later, he became the principal at Lodi High school, then superintendent of schools at New Glarus and Cedar Grove. Retiring after 40 years in education, he and his wife Betty moved to the Waupun area, where he spent many years with Schwan's Home Delivery services. In 1989, he revisited his duty base in Germany with his son who was serving in the Air Force at the time. Ken and his wife have three children and seven grandchildren. His wife passed away in 2005.