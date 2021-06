BeMobile Verizon will collect unwanted crayons for The Crayon Initiative to benefit local children’s hospitals through June 30 at all locations including 25 Viking Drive, Suite B, Reedsburg.

Donated crayons will be sorted by color, melted down, and remanufactured in a triangle-shaped mold. The recycled crayons are then distributed to art programs at children’s hospitals, brightening the lives of young patients during their stay. For more information, visit bemobile.com.