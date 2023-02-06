Haylee Goetsch, daughter of Sarah and Nick Goetsch, named the February Optimist Student of the Month on Feb. 1. She is involved in the school internship program, serves as a main office assistant and enjoys helping others and dance. She plans to pursue a career as a travel nurse by attending Northern Michigan. From left, Optimist member and vice president Cliff Thompson; Nick, Sarah and Haylee Goetsch, Shane Been, Sauk Prairie High School assistant principal.