Golf campaign earns tourism award

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau received the Wisconsin Tourism Trailblazer Award in the under $25,000 Outstanding Marketing Campaign category for the “Grow the Game” Campaign. The goal of the campaign was to drive long-term awareness of the Wisconsin Dells area as a premier golf destination. The tactics focused on pitching media and social media influencers. The campaign generated $11.4 million in earned media coverage and 42 Instagram posts from a golf social media influencer Roger Steel. Coverage in golf media included Midwest Golfing Magazine, Golf Week, Golf Pass, Chicago Daily Herald and WCLO News Talk Radio.