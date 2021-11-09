 Skip to main content
Golf campaign earns tourism award
From left, Julia Hertel, executive director, Destinations Wisconsin; presents Leah Hauck-Mills, communications manager, Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, with the 2021 Wisconsin Tourism Trailblazer Award on Nov. 5; while Anne Sayers, secretary–designee, Department of Tourism looks on.

 WISCONSIN DELLS VISITOR & CONVENTION BUREAU/Contributed

On Nov. 5, Destinations Wisconsin presented the 2021 Wisconsin Tourism Trailblazer awards to the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, Hayward Lakes Visitor & Convention Bureau and Destination Madison for outstanding marketing efforts.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau received the Wisconsin Tourism Trailblazer Award in the under $25,000 Outstanding Marketing Campaign category for the “Grow the Game” Campaign. The goal of the campaign was to drive long-term awareness of the Wisconsin Dells area as a premier golf destination. The tactics focused on pitching media and social media influencers. The campaign generated $11.4 million in earned media coverage and 42 Instagram posts from a golf social media influencer Roger Steel. Coverage in golf media included Midwest Golfing Magazine, Golf Week, Golf Pass, Chicago Daily Herald and WCLO News Talk Radio.

