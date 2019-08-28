People Helping People will hold its annual golf outing with 10:30 a.m. registration and noon tee off on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Baraboo Country Club, 401 Mine Road, Baraboo. The public can participate in a day of golf with raffles, a silent auction, dinner and socializing. Proceeds will support PHP’s community-building efforts, including its Adopt-a-Family and Work Ready job training programs.
The cost is $85 in advance or $95 the day of the event, which includes golf, cart and dinner. Baraboo County Club members pay $50 or $60, respectively. Several flag events will be held, including a hole-in-one challenge on the first hole, where the prize is a brand new car, courtesy of Baraboo Motors Group.
Non-golfers may attend dinner for $25 and stay for the raffle and silent auction.
Area businesses may sponsor a hole for $125 or donate silent auction prizes. Hole sponsors will receive signage on their hole and promotion in print and social media.
For more information and to register, call Merry Lynn Riek at 608-356-5500 ext. 1801 or visit the “Events” page at phpofwisconsin.org.
