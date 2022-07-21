 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golf outing for kids raises $160K for camps

Bank of Wisconsin Dells sponsored two teams at the Golf Outing for Kids held June 21. From left, Ed Wojnicz, Jon Bernander, Brandon Wegner, Kyler Royston, and Zak Showalter.

 EASTERSEALS

The 27th Easterseals Wisconsin Golf Outing for Kids charity golf event was held on June 21 at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Area businesses came together to raise just over $160,000 for children and adults with disabilities who attend the agency’s camp programs, Camp Wawbeek and Respite Camp, located just outside Wisconsin Dells.

The organization continues to operate at 50% capacity this summer, with hopes of returning to normal capacity in 2023, where in a typical year, they will serve nearly 2,000 campers June through August.

Children and adults with physical, cognitive and other disabilities from around the state make the journey to Camp Wawbeek to spend time enjoying the outdoors in a fully accessible environment. They enjoy activities such as campouts, nature hikes, fully accessible ropes course with zip line, swimming, and fishing.

For more information or a full list of sponsors, visit eastersealswisconsin.com.

