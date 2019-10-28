Golf team earns back-to-back championships

The Hometown Glass & Improvement team takes back-to-back league championships for 2018 and 2019 at the Beaver Dam Country Club. The team, from left, Kyle Winter, Bill Klapper, Adam Lisko, Dale Shroeder, Dean Lokken, Robert Bussewitz, participate in the Thursday Night Men’s Golf League. Shown here on Oct. 24 following their recent win.
